Look up in the sky: The SkyHawks are back for Penticton’s Peach Festival

The SkyHawks parachute team will be dropping into this year’s Penticton Peach Festival once again.

The Canadian Armed Forces team will jump into the park on opening day of the festival, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m.

A Peach Fest favourite, the SkyHawks will be back for the fifth consecutive performance at the five-day festival.

For over 50 years the SkyHawks have represented Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces to over 75 million spectators worldwide under their signature Canadian flag parachutes.

The team composition varies from year-to-year and all are active or reserve members from across Canada. Team members are selected early in the year and undergo extensive training prior to the start of the season to ensure the highest level of professionalism and proficiency allowing them to perform complex parachute manoeuvres safely.

The SkyHawks join other returning Peach Festival favourites including the Mega Motocross event.

At last year’s Peach Fest, the SkyHawks also competed in the Peach Bin races.

For more information on the Penticton Peach Festival, and the full line-up of entertainment, visit peachfest.com.

