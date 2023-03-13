The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Look up in the sky: The SkyHawks are back for Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team returns for the 5th consecutive Peach Fest

The SkyHawks parachute team will be dropping into this year’s Penticton Peach Festival once again.

The Canadian Armed Forces team will jump into the park on opening day of the festival, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m.

A Peach Fest favourite, the SkyHawks will be back for the fifth consecutive performance at the five-day festival.

For over 50 years the SkyHawks have represented Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces to over 75 million spectators worldwide under their signature Canadian flag parachutes.

The team composition varies from year-to-year and all are active or reserve members from across Canada. Team members are selected early in the year and undergo extensive training prior to the start of the season to ensure the highest level of professionalism and proficiency allowing them to perform complex parachute manoeuvres safely.

The SkyHawks join other returning Peach Festival favourites including the Mega Motocross event.

At last year’s Peach Fest, the SkyHawks also competed in the Peach Bin races.

READ MORE: ‘Thrilling, scary, unbelievable’: Mega Motocross returning to Penticton Peach Festival

For more information on the Penticton Peach Festival, and the full line-up of entertainment, visit peachfest.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: ‘Ted Lasso,’ U2 and ‘The Boston Strangler’

Just Posted

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)
Province eyes additional ‘transit-only’ lane for Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge: Study

Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)
Fundraiser tops $10,000 for Kelowna boy injured after falling under bus

Red Bird Brewing on Richter Street in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing looks to up special events game

Houses under construction. (Black Press file photo)
Providing affordable housing continues to be pressing issue for Kelowna council

Pop-up banner image