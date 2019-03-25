A call for submissions of artwork reflecting the SS Sicamous has been issued by the SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society. (Western News Staff file photo)

Looking for artwork of historic South Okanagan landmark for exhibition

The SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society is looking for artwork for an exhibition

A call for submissions of artwork reflecting the SS Sicamous, or other ships in the Heritage Park, during the winter months has been issued for a juried art show.

The SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society will begin accepting submissions as of March 31 until April 15, for a two-day show that will run in conjunction with Canada Historic Places Day. The work is preferred to have been completed within the last 24 months, or taken from the street side since the new front wharf was built, and during the winter season.

READ ALSO: Full steam ahead for SS Sicamous after renovations finished

Artwork will be juried and selected pieces displayed on board the ship for the July 6 weekend. Work at the reception may be listed for sale or not for sale, but the society requests the ability to sue the high resolution digital copy for marketing purposes.

The public will be invited to cast their vote at the opening reception to choose which piece will be featured on the SS Sicamous society official Christmas card for the 2019 season (with appropriate artist recognition).

Images selected may be included in a 2019 commemorative coffee table book (with appropriate artist recognition) with proceeds going to support the upkeep and maintenance of the SS Sicamous. The books will be available for order at the opening event, and following the show at the gift shop and participating venues — such as the visitor information locations.

Artists may submit a maximum of three artworks electronically for adjudication to The SS Sicamous Heritage Society at info@sssicamous.ca by midnight on Monday, April 15. Contact the society office for the registration form, complete and attach up to three images in high resolution, suitable for printing, in .jpg format and return to their office via email to info@sssicamous.ca. The society asks that “WinterScapes Submission” be included in the subject line. Larger format should be submitted using Google Drive.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna artist featured on furniture
Next story
Westwold stars in thriller film

Just Posted

Gray opts out of Conservative nomination forum

Candidate cites ‘multiple’ legal opinions saying event contravenes election act

UPDATE: West Kelowna house fire not suspicious

The fire at a West Kelowna condo claimed the life of one tenant’s cat

New cougar study may provide answers to increased sightings in Kelowna

Sightings of the animal have doubled in the spring compared to last year

New Kelowna burger restaurant offers gluten-free, meatless options

Bin 4 Burger Lounge is open for business

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Eco-friendly home tour builds support for Okanagan students

Canadian Federation of University Women host fifth annual fundraiser

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Career fair an open door to opportunity

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Thursday, April 11 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

Most Read