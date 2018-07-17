Lovesick cabaret hopes to captivate Kelowna

For one night only, a cabaret performance driven by love and heartbreak will captivate Kelowna.
Lovesick is a collection of songs sung as duets, group numbers and solos will be performed by a few members of the Mama Mia! cast and their talented friends at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
“Love and heartbreak are so universal, that’s why there are so many songs about it. It’s a good theme to pick in that way, the audience will be able to connect on different levels,” Megan Greenwood, host and one of the performers said. “Lovesick is a night of contemporary musical theatre classics.”
The cabaret collection will feature songs from; The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, First Date, Kinky Boots and She Loves Me.
“One of my favourite numbers is First Impressions, it’s a duet about everything you think about when you first meet somebody, it’s hilarious,” Greenwood said.
Tickets are available for $20 at the door or online, guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Appetizers will be complementary, and drinks will be available to purchase. The show begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Forum.
