During rehearsal, Spencer Bach plays the piano while Danny Tagle sings Contributed

Lovesick cabaret hopes to captivate Kelowna

The one night only show is on Thursday

For one night only, a cabaret performance driven by love and heartbreak will captivate Kelowna.

Lovesick is a collection of songs sung as duets, group numbers and solos will be performed by a few members of the Mama Mia! cast and their talented friends at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Related: Beautiful flowers ticket to winning Kelowna show

“Love and heartbreak are so universal, that’s why there are so many songs about it. It’s a good theme to pick in that way, the audience will be able to connect on different levels,” Megan Greenwood, host and one of the performers said. “Lovesick is a night of contemporary musical theatre classics.”

The cabaret collection will feature songs from; The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, First Date, Kinky Boots and She Loves Me.

Related: Adams rolls out greatest hits at Kelowna show

“One of my favourite numbers is First Impressions, it’s a duet about everything you think about when you first meet somebody, it’s hilarious,” Greenwood said.

Tickets are available for $20 at the door or online, guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Appetizers will be complementary, and drinks will be available to purchase. The show begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Forum.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Come dance between the lakes

Just Posted

Smoke rising from Okanagan Mountain Park hills

Lightning may have sparked a fire in the hills across from Peachland

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Lightning sparks blaze above Summerland

Firefighters are battling the small fire from the area that occurred Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfire near Big White Road

Joe Rich Fire Department responding alongside Big White Fire Department and provincial crews.

Lovesick cabaret hopes to captivate Kelowna

The one night only show is on Thursday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Pike Mountain fire continues to grow – quadruples in 24 hours

Fire threatens area consumed in 2017 by a 3,500 hectare blaze

Vernon Knights hire Van Horlick

New head coach of Junior B franchise in Armstrong

St. Albert knocks down Canadians

Finals of Valley of the Champions

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Arrows stick it to Adanacs

Vernon Men’s Baseball League playoff final

Most Read