Lumby author makes fantasy debut

A Village of Lumby author is making strides in the fantasy world.

Katrina (K.M.) Lapointe’s Awakening Arorus, the first in the series The Clan Destayy Chronicles, marks the stay-at-home mother and Charles Bloom Secondary grad’s debut on the scene.

”Awakening Arorus, in the beginning, was because of my love of reading. I mean, I get into a book and it’s a relaxing escape from the every day,” Lapointe said. “I remember ever since I was learning to read I loved stories and when I got into my teens I’ve always known that I wanted to write an adventure that hopefully one day, I could share with the world.”

Lapointe’s novel follows lead heroine Neko Norston who finds an odd glowing stone in her mother’s jewelry box. Norston is then transported to an alternate realm full of magical intrigue: the land of Arorus. But her’s is not the only powerful stone in Arorus.

Norston faces rebels, kings and magical entities as she fights to return to the modern world.

“The idea for the book itself was from reading all sorts of fantasy books,” Lapointe said. “I will say watching anime really inspired me to write an epic adventure because in an anime you can actually watch a story unfold and that’s how I wrote this book: picturing it as a movie in my mind.”

Lapointe said she intends to turn The Clan Destayy Chronicles into a three or four part series.

“The very first scraps of this book started when I was still in high school in Grade 10, but I didn’t really get serious with the book until 2014 when I finished the first rough draft,” Lapointe said.

“My hope is to write this series and keep going, writing many more books for people to read and enjoy.”

Lapointe, who studied through The Writer’s Institute and received diplomas in breaking into print and shape write and sell your novel, has always found writing to be her muse.

“To be honest I have always been a bit of an ambivert and so I didn’t have a ton of close friends. I was that shy girl hiding in the back of the classroom, so I think, writing for me, is and has always been a way to express myself,” Lapointe said. “I feel at peace when I get onto a computer and just let myself get immersed in the adventure that unfolds.”

When she isn’t writing, Lapointe said she spends time with her husband, daughter, two cats and two dogs, reading, watching Netflix and scenic photography. In the summer, Lapointe is out in the bush near Sugar Lake with the family for camping, hiking, biking and paddleboarding.

Regardless of where she is, however, Lapointe is an author through-and-through. And she hopes to share her love with readers and writers alike.

“Well, at the risk of sounding cliché, I want to tell all the aspiring authors out there to never give up if writing a book is what you want to do,” Lapointe said. “Write that sucker and the heck with all the cynics.”

Awakening Arorus, published by Victoria’s Tellwell Talent, is available as an eBook through www.clandestayy.com, www.amazon.ca and www.chapters.indigo.ca.

