Nakusp-based sculptor Kate Tupper sets up her Luna Arts Festival piece, Heavenly Bodies, at the corner of Mackenzie Street and Third Avenue. The welder is one of two dozen artists showcasing work as part of the first Luna Nocturnal Art and Wonder Festival, which opens in Revelstoke on Sat. Sept. 30, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

Following a successful inaugural event, Luna Fest is planning for their sophomore season.

Organizers put out a call for artist submissions last week.

According to their poster, the festival is looking for “outstanding and creative art pieces (think BIG and outside the box!), works that are interactive and installation based, art that incorporates new and alternative media and site specific installations that use our wonderful city scape.”

RELATED: Spaceship sculpture lands in Revelstoke

The response to the event’s first year was overwhelming.

“The response to the first Luna Fest was way beyond what we were expecting,” Miriam Manley, executive director at Revelstoke Arts Council told the Review in November. “We’re really feeling like we have the people power to move forward.”

In 2016, on a drizzly night at the end of September, 25 local and visiting artists transformed downtown Revelstoke.

RELATED: Luna Arts Festival dazzles Revelstoke

Their installations were projected onto buildings, erected on street corners, and dangled over narrow back streets. Many local downtown businesses also participated, opening their doors as they hosted musicians and photo booths.

The plan is to have 25 main exhibits this year. They will be selected through a juried process. Artists will be compensated $500 per piece.

“We’re open to any and all ideas,” Manley told the Review.

The event is set for Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The deadline to submit is April 15. Submissions can be found at revelstokeartgallery.ca and should be submitted to lunaartfest@gmail.com.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Heavenly Bodies is seen during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sarah Boyle cycles to keep an edible zoetype spinning during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

An audience listens to a musician at Dose Coffee Bar during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Umbrella Alley during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A crowd look at a giant snowglobe during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Mas Matsushita performs live raku firings during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Cuddy brings Constellation tour to Vernon

Just Posted

Kelowna skater golden at B.C. Games

Emily Sales of Kelowna skates to a gold medal at the B.C. Games in Kamloops

Heat women advance to Canada West semis

A convincing win in two straight this weekend has Kelowna’s UBCO Heat volleyball team moving on

Kelowna firefighters purchase therapy equipment for kids

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society members have emotional day

Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of recent events at the Kelowna Capital News online community calendar

Hodge: Winter Olympics provides must see TV

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge on the Olympics in PyeongChang

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Robinson Crusoe+Friday sails into Penticton

Children’s Showcase presents Axis Theatre’s take on the classic tale

Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Annual slo-pitch tournament had been running for 30 years

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Most Read