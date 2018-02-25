Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Following a successful inaugural event, Luna Fest is planning for their sophomore season.

Organizers put out a call for artist submissions last week.

According to their poster, the festival is looking for “outstanding and creative art pieces (think BIG and outside the box!), works that are interactive and installation based, art that incorporates new and alternative media and site specific installations that use our wonderful city scape.”

The response to the event’s first year was overwhelming.

“The response to the first Luna Fest was way beyond what we were expecting,” Miriam Manley, executive director at Revelstoke Arts Council told the Review in November. “We’re really feeling like we have the people power to move forward.”

In 2016, on a drizzly night at the end of September, 25 local and visiting artists transformed downtown Revelstoke.

Their installations were projected onto buildings, erected on street corners, and dangled over narrow back streets. Many local downtown businesses also participated, opening their doors as they hosted musicians and photo booths.

The plan is to have 25 main exhibits this year. They will be selected through a juried process. Artists will be compensated $500 per piece.

“We’re open to any and all ideas,” Manley told the Review.

The event is set for Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The deadline to submit is April 15. Submissions can be found at revelstokeartgallery.ca and should be submitted to lunaartfest@gmail.com.

Heavenly Bodies is seen during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sarah Boyle cycles to keep an edible zoetype spinning during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

An audience listens to a musician at Dose Coffee Bar during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Umbrella Alley during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A crowd look at a giant snowglobe during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)