Magician Leif David will preform on March 13 in Kelowna.

Magical night of laughter returns to Kelowna

A charity event will be held for Hands in Service on March 13

On what is supposed to be an unlucky day, laugh off the superstition with a night of comedy at the Okanagan Regional Library – Kelowna Branch.

Hands in Service is hosting the sixth annual Magical Night of Laughter on Friday March 13, with all proceeds from the event being donated to the ‘Hands In Service Living Salads’ program.

Constance Burgher the chairperson for Hands in Service explained, the Living Salad program serves more than 300 local at risk adults and children, who would otherwise not receive enough nutritious food.

“The Living Salad program provides a planter full of everything an individual or a family needs to grow their own salads from May to October” said Burgher. “ The program assists clients who are homebound and/or challenged with mobility and aims to bring the outdoors in for their clients. Each planter contains tomato, parsley, chives, leaf lettuce and swiss chard.”

Ron Cannan will host the evening which will feature comedy by James Uloth and magic by Kelowna’s Leif David. Tickets include appetizers, live entertainment, a cash bar, wandering magician, on site and online silent auction and 50/50 draw.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.handsinservice.ca or by calling 250.861.5465. Tickets will also be available at the door for $35 each.

