(Photo - Contributed)

(Photo - Contributed)

Magnificent Big Top circus to take over Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

The circus is in town from July 7-10

Do you want to see daredevils and high-flying stunts in action?

You’re in luck as the Magnificent Big Top is coming to Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna next week as part of the Royal Canadian International Circus.

Eight award winning shows will be taking place over four days next week from July 7-10.

Included in the shows will be the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent, Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, and much more.

For more information, click here. To buy two tickets for the price of one, use promo code KELOWNA.

Parking at Orchard Park Mall will be affected throughout the four days. Magnificent Big Top will be taking place in the southwest corner of the mall’s parking lot.

READ MORE: ‘Whose Live Anyway’ to take the stage in Kelowna

READ MORE: Another crash at one of Kelowna’s most notorious intersections

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainmentGames and ToysKelowna

Previous story
Keremeos farmer looking for love in upcoming reality show

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ravens and crows, and the snow

Tom Dyas announced his candidacy for mayor of Kelowna in a campaign kick-off event in Rutland on Wednesday evening. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Dyas first to declare Kelowna mayoral run

(Photo - Contributed)
Magnificent Big Top circus to take over Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

(Photo - Contributed)
NOW Canada opens new housing for women and children in Kelowna