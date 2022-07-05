Make your backyard Lake Country’s hottest summer concert venue

Turn your backyard into a concert venue this summer with micro-grants from Lake Country Arts Council and the District of Lake Country.
The grants will cover up to 70 per cent of costs to hire a local performer to a maximum of $500.
“Backyard concerts are a great way to connect with neighbours and support our local musicians,” said LCAC President, James Dow. “The idea is for the Lake Country Arts Council to act as a facilitator between local musicians and homeowners.”
Grant applications are available online and the funds will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on