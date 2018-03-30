Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Musician Matthew Good has checked himself out of hospital, saying he intends to play two upcoming concerts in Kelowna and Abbotsford.
Good, who has been suffering from pneumonia, collapsed on stage in Edmonton earlier this week. A subsequent concert in Prince George alongside Our Lady Peace was rescheduled for the following day, but Good was still unable to make it. Our Lady Peace and Ellevator performed as planned.
The hospitalization left his participation in subsequent stops in Kelowna and Abbotsford up in the air. But on Friday morning, Good posted on Instagram that he had left hospital and would be playing.
“You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher,” said Good, who had been rolled out of a building on a stretcher several days earlier. “That’s the way it is.”
Good said doctors wanted him to stay at the hospital, but that “being that it’s not a prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability.”
There never is a decision to make. You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way it’s always been. I want to first thank everyone at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton who were absolutely unbelievable. So much so that they wanted me to stay the weekend. Being that it’s not prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability. I know that thousands of people have been looking forward to them and I do not intend to let anyone down. Thankfully, I have an award winning Lighting Director that makes me look good, which helps when you’re not 100% and will probably just be standing in one place – or, in truth, if you’re just me in general. So if you’re coming over the next two nights, do forgive me the odd hiccup. I hope you enjoy the shows. Thank you very much for all the well wishes I’ve received. My best to everyone.