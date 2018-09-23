Kelowna native, Alex Lavroff and head chef at The Chase Wines will be one of nine chefs stretching their imagination to create dishes made from ingredients in the food bank for a fundraiser. Sydney Morton photo

Meet the Chef: Alex Lavroff, head chef at the Chase Wines

The Kelowna native looks to locally sourced ingredients for inspiration

Kelowna native, Alex Lavroff and head chef at The Chase Wines will be one of nine chefs stretching their imagination to create dishes made from ingredients in the food bank for a fundraiser.

The Fork and Spoon fundraiser is challenging Okanagan chefs to create a nine-course meal at the Central Okanagan Community Foodbank. All funds raised will go directly to the food bank.

“It’s going to be a really cool event, I am definitely up for the challenge,” Lavroff said.

RELATED:9 chefs to use ingredients from Kelowna food bank to create delicious meal

Creating visually appealing and showcasing locally sourced ingredients to show the magic in the Okanagan is important to the chef who has been running the kitchen at The Chase Wines since April and formerly worked at Summerhill Pyramid Winery’s Bistro.

“What’s extremely important for us is we are really working within the restraint of B.C. here within the exception of oils and vinegar’s.”Lavroff said. “There is so much waste in restaurants, boxes from all over the world just so that you can have one ingredient on your menu and I really don’t like that, we have great ingredients to source from right here.”

RELATED: Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

The event will be held Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. For ticket information visit their website.

James Holmes, executive chef for Salt & Brick has pledged to create a cookbook containing each dish created during the event.

