Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children

Michael Buble picked the Vancouver Juno Awards to announce that he and his wife are expecting another child.

The pop crooner wasted little time with his hosting duties at Canada’s biggest night in music before making the revelation.

“My wife and I are pregnant with our number three,” he said

“And no, it’s not Jim Cuddy’s baby,” he added with a nod to the Blue Rodeo frontman.

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children – Noah, who overcame cancer last year, and Elias.

It was a lighthearted start to the ceremony, whose early winners included Toronto newcomer Daniel Caesar winning for R&B/soul recording.

Awards will also be handed out in categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Newcomers Jessie Reyez and Caesar are among the artists slated to perform, as are Diana Krall, Arkells and Arcade Fire, who will receive an international achievement award.

Barenaked Ladies and former bandmate Steven Page will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Rush frontman Geddy Lee. The band also reunites with Page to perform together for the first time since he went solo in nearly a decade ago.

A posthumous tribute to Gord Downie will be led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn.

The Junos air live on CBC-TV and will stream for a worldwide audience on the CBC Music website.

Though the main event is tonight, many awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday. Gord Downie and Diana Krall led the tally of winners with two each.

Buble also warmed up to hosting duties by picking up an adult contemporary album Juno for “Nobody But Me.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press