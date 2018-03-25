Canadian singer Michael Buble’ arrives for the screening of the movie ’ Tour Stop 148 ’ at the Rome Film festival in Rome, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, ANSA

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene.

Host Michael Buble will oversee the festivities at Rogers Arena, adding his trademark quips between an array of live performances and accolades.

Awards will be handed out in categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Newcomers Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar are among the artists slated to perform, as are Diana Krall, Arkells and Arcade Fire, who will receive an international achievement award.

Barenaked Ladies and former bandmate Steven Page will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Rush frontman Geddy Lee. The band also reunites with Page to perform together for the first time since he went solo in nearly a decade ago.

A posthumous tribute to Gord Downie will be led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn.

The Junos air live on CBC-TV and will stream for a worldwide audience on the CBC Music website.

Though the main event is tonight, many awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday. Gord Downie and Diana Krall led the tally of winners with two each.

Buble also warmed up to hosting duties by picking up an adult contemporary album Juno for “Nobody But Me.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala
Next story
Comedian ‘queen’ masks insight in hilarity

Just Posted

Respect Lives Here: Supporting family in Philippines

The first in a series on immigrant employment, featuring people working in the community

Hodge: Let the golf, and music, begin

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says the music industry has a great thing going

Comedian ‘queen’ masks insight in hilarity

Mike Delamont’s God is a Scottish Drag Queen II: The Second Coming rolls through Vernon April 13

Chocoholic 5K Frolic goes today

Events upcoming in the Kelowna area

Rockets drop wild one, 9-7 in Kelowna

In game two of their first round WHL playoff series, Kelowna falls again and is down 2-0

Bottle drive held for Kelowna fire victim’s family

Springfield Elementary held a bottle drive today to support the Van Gool family

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

B.C. cyclist whips onto podium in New Zealand

Casey Brown wraps up first stop of Crankworx tour sitting in second place overall

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

Teen pleads guilty to assault with rusty scissors

Perpetrator and victim used to be best friends

B.C. VIEWS: Premier John Horgan sees the light on LNG tax incentives

B.C.’s latest climate targets impossible, but that’s nothing new

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read