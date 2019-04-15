photo: Brian Van Wyk

Mike Edel tours new album to Kelowna

Edel will perform at Fernando’s Pub May 22

Canadian folk musician, Mike Edel is coming to Kelowna.

“What is the future, if this is now?” asks Edel on his new album Thresholds. This question, echoing throughout groove of the song Challenger, similarly echoes throughout Edel’s entire record, produced by Death Cab for Cutie’s Chris Walla.

Thresholds is a compelling departure for Edel and after adopting a consistency is boring mantra and a tireless year in the studio, Edel’s sound has evolved and this is his most intriguing album yet. From the indie-pop chiller Go With You to the CBC Music Top 20, thirties are the new twenties anthem, 31, Edel presents stand-alone singles that present a uniform theme throughout the 10-song effort.

Most recently Edel shared radio rocker Houdini, a song in which he blew out his vocal chords each day he tracked the song. “It’s one of my proudest moments as an artist because letting go, and co-writer Chris Walla’s heavy handed production, resulted in a song that sounds new and really stretched me to cross my own sonic thresholds,” said Edel.

Edel’s music has been streamed two million times across major platforms. In the last few years he’s played hundreds of shows including Rifflandia Festival, Vancouver Folk Festival, Regina Folk Festival, Victoria International Jazz Festival, and Upstream Music Festival, having shared the stage with Serena Ryder, Foy Vance, Said The Whale, and Josh Garrels.

He visits Kelowna on May 23 at Fernando’s Pub.

