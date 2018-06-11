Mission Hill releases more tickets for Chris Botti show

An Evening with Chris Botti is set for Aug. 8 at Mission Hill Family Estate

Chris Botti has had four No. 1 jazz albums.

A new block of tickets has just been released for An Evening with Chris Botti, Wednesday Aug. 8 at Mission Hill Family Estate.

All the other concerts taking place this season at the winery’s outdoor Amphitheatre have sold out.

Botti has had four No. 1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. He has performed with Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, and Andrea Bocelli. In 2013, Botti’s album Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album.

Tickets available for purchase now at missionhillwinery.com or by phone: 250.762.5050