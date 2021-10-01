Jon Dore has had multiple guest appearances on Conan, Baroness Von Sketch Show, @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer and Hart of Dixie. (Contributed)

More laughs coming to Creekside Theatre in Lake Country

Train Wreck Comedy has scheduled a second show of comedian John Dore

In a time when laughs are few and far between, it’s best to get them when you can.

And thanks to Train Wreck Comedy you’re in luck, as a second show by John Dore on Friday, Oct. 8 at Creekside Theatre has been scheduled.

Dore appeared as the series lead in the CBS Pilot The Half of It, played a guest star role on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, and a lead role on ABC’s How To Live With Your Parents, as well as just wrapped up a stand-up special for Comedy Central.

Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy said Dore is one of the hardest working comedians today and has a unique and lovable comedy style.

“Jon Dore is a comedian I have always wanted to bring to the Okanagan and it’s finally happening,” said Balsdon. “His comedy style is incredibly unique and something you have to see live if you consider yourself a fan of stand-up comedy. People have been so excited about Jon coming to town, we had to add a second show at 9:15 p.m. and I think that says it all.”

The show takes place at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Oct. 8 and tickets are available now at trainwreckcomedy.com.

