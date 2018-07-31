Vernon Sun-FM Sunrise Show co-host Brian Martin (left), shown singing with Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, is moving crosstown in September to become the morning host on 107.5 Beach Radio. (Morning Star file photo)

Morning shakeup at Okanagan radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Vernon’s Beach Radio from Sun FM

A popular morning show radio host is getting out of the Sun, but heading to the Beach.

Vernon’s 107.5 Beach Radio is adding Brian Martin to its on-air lineup.

Martin has been the co-host on the Sunrise Show on 105.7 Sun-FM for the past 10 years.

“Brian is a major talent, but more importantly a great person and an important member of our community,” said Russell James, program director of 107.5 Beach Radio.

See related: Life’s a beach for new/old radio station

“We strive to deliver the best music and entertainment for our valued listeners and advertisers. We believe the addition of Brian will help us achieve our goal, and we are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Martin is a long-time member of the Vernon community, known for his relentless community involvement. He received the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Leader of the year award in 2017.

Martin’s show on Beach Radio will be billed as “Vernon’s first choice for morning listening.”

Martin joins Beach Radio’s now expanded lineup of live and local personalities including Melanie O’Hara, Jason Armstrong, Jen Bailey, Duane Grandbois, Shawn McCleary and Frank Martina.

Martin’s first day on 107.5 Beach Radio will be Tuesday, Sept. 4.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer
Next story
Q&A with local country star Chad Brownlee

Just Posted

Joe Rich Fire Department hosts annual barbecue

The family-fun event will take place Aug. 12

Kelowna judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

District of Lake Country wins award for new website

The website was launched at the end of January

Crews challenge by hot temperatures and terrain for wildfire near Peachland

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Filmmakers want to tell story of missing Sun Peaks man

Three Kamloops movie makers hope to tell the story of Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance.

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 1,521 hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos increases by 1,000 hectares

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in a forested area in… Continue reading

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

Lookout helps crew attack Glenfir wildfire

Naramata fire remains held at 100 hectares

Morning shakeup at Okanagan radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Vernon’s Beach Radio from Sun FM

Most Read