(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Yes you read that right, there is a Scottish tartan specifically meant to be used during Mars exploration.

Fun Fact of the day:

The tartan, designed by Geoffrey Highland Crafts, was made on behalf of Charles Cockell, a Professor of Astrobiology at Edinburgh University. Registered in 2016, the tartan is intended to be worn during Mars science exploration and outreach activities. The red background of the tartan depicts the surface of Mars, while the blue depicts the water-rich past of the red planet.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

For most of the interior, flurries will continue throughout Wednesday, dissipating by Thursday night followed by a cloudy Friday and Saturday.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Harbour Air sent the world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft into the air Tuesday.

Video of the day:

A little stressed this morning? Just take a look at this incredibly satisfying video of someone scraping a thick layer of sap from a tree stump.

Read more: Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

Read more: UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Just Posted

Tree causes traffic congestion on William R. Bennett Bridge

Traffic is down to one lane heading eastbound into Kelowna

20 years later: Doc Willoughbys keeps the Kelowna music scene alive

Docs recently celebrated its 20th anniversary

Literacy centre opens up in Kelowna

Okanagan College students helped to convert shipping container into new educational space for children

Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

Temporary shelter will be operated by volunteer group Welcome Inn in partnership with BC Housing

Water services return to Big White Ski Resort

Hundreds of people were without water for more than 24 hours after a main ruptured on Monday

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Most Read