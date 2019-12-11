Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Yes you read that right, there is a Scottish tartan specifically meant to be used during Mars exploration.

Fun Fact of the day:

The tartan, designed by Geoffrey Highland Crafts, was made on behalf of Charles Cockell, a Professor of Astrobiology at Edinburgh University. Registered in 2016, the tartan is intended to be worn during Mars science exploration and outreach activities. The red background of the tartan depicts the surface of Mars, while the blue depicts the water-rich past of the red planet.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

For most of the interior, flurries will continue throughout Wednesday, dissipating by Thursday night followed by a cloudy Friday and Saturday.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Harbour Air sent the world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft into the air Tuesday.

Video of the day:

A little stressed this morning? Just take a look at this incredibly satisfying video of someone scraping a thick layer of sap from a tree stump.

Read more: Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

Read more: UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.