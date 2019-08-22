SINGING TOGETHER The Musaic Vocal Ensemble has performed throughout the Okanagan Valley for the past 25 years. (Black Press

Musaic Vocal Ensemble seeks additional voices

Summerland-based choir has performed for past 25 years

The Musaic Vocal Ensemble is looking for more singers to join the Summerland-based adult choir.

The choir is preparing for its 25th anniversary season this year.

Musaic began as a group of friends who wanted to make music together on a regular basis. Over the years, the choir has developed a reputation for its programming, attention to detail and musical performances.

Singers should have good music reading ability and a wish to share in the joy of making music together.

Those interested in joining the choir should contact Musaic’s Artistic Director Frances Chiasson through the choir’s website at musaicvocalensemble.ca or by phone at 250-869-6817.

Auditions will be held in Summerland, Penticton and Oliver during the first week of September.

