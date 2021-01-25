Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, goes Feb. 9 via Zoom. (GVMA photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, goes Feb. 9 via Zoom. (GVMA photo)

Museum rounds up North Okanagan’s wild west past

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, Feb. 9

The beginnings of Vernon are being celebrated alongside Vernon Winter Carnival.

The theme of this year’s Carnival is Wild West, one which fits perfectly with the mandate of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

“Vernon began as a cow town,” museum community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans said. “So we have lots of artifacts, archival records and stories that illustrate what life was like in Vernon’s wild western days.”

The museum has rounded up a virtual trip back in time to these early frontier days with Meanwhile… Back At The Ranch, Feb. 9 on Zoom at 7 p.m.

The show will involve interpretive guides, special guests and musicians telling tales of life back on the early ranches of the valley through streaming video, on-location film clips and multi-media displays.

Viewers will learn more about the early relationships between the settlers and the Syilx Indigenous First Nation. Find out about the Syilx and settler women who made this place home, and the fur brigadiers, gold rushers, cowboys and bank robbers who made this place wild.

READ MORE: First Indigenous territory recognition made in Lake Country

Event attendees will be sent a Zoom link and details about using this platform prior to the event. All are welcome to attend, but as some difficult subject matter will be covered. Meanwhile… Back At The Ranch is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $10 online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

“The Winter Carnival Committee has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Evans. “I mean, they always are, but even more so this year. They have worked very hard to ensure that the carnival can proceed safely and in compliance with public health orders, to give us all a little bit of a respite from the routine of lockdown life! We are grateful to be able to participate in the Vernon Winter Carnival again this year and hope many of you will join us for this trip back in time.”

With so many public events and social gatherings cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the arrival of the 2021 Vernon Winter Carnival, even though it will be very different from other years, will come as a relief to many Vernonites.

All events held will be done so under the most current COVID protocols and orders from the provincial health officer. Some events may be cancelled or changed due to announcements of public health orders.

READ MORE: Pandemic postpones parade, heart of Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyMuseum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Group of cowboys on horses out rounding up cattle, 1888. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is celebrating Vernon Winter Carnival's Wild West theme with a virtual trip back in time looking at the ranching days. See more information in the Entertainment section. (GVMA #5021)

Previous story
VIDEO: Former Vees anthem singer wants to bring her voice to the Canucks

Just Posted

(THE NEWS – files)
Snowy days ahead for the Okanagan and Shuswap

The region could get up to 5 cm by Thursday

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

(Photo: Graham O'leary/Facebook)
UPDATE: West Kelowna firefighters called to ATV rescue in Glenrosa

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two Kelowna flights flagged for COVID-19 onboard

The flights were on Jan. 14 and 18

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is permanently closing, with plans to eventually set up in Armstrong, B.C. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Tulip Festival is closing, with plans to rebloom in Armstrong

Event organizer says pandemic and sale of land were factors in decision

Group of cowboys on horses out rounding up cattle, 1888. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is celebrating Vernon Winter Carnival’s Wild West theme with a virtual trip back in time looking at the ranching days. (GVMA #5021)
Museum rounds up North Okanagan’s wild west past

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, Feb. 9

Virtual programming will assist the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society in spreding environmental education. (ABNCS photo)
North Okanagan nature centre online with gaming grant

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society benefits from provincial funds

Penticton Search and Rescue completed two rescues in succession of each other Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 afternoon. (PENSAR / Facebook)
Penticton Search and Rescue members execute back-to-back rescues

PENSAR had barely completed their first rescue of the day when they received a second call

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read