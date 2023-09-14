Music for dancing: Qairo’s Salmon Arm concert a wildfire relief fundraiser

Musical ensemble Qairo will be performing at Song Sparrow Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14. (Qairo/Facebook photo)

An evening of live music and dance will also serve as a fundraiser for wildfire relief in the Shuswap.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Song Sparrow Hall welcomes Qairo for its first Salmon Arm performance.

Described as a “fiery and dynamic ensemble that combines the emotional charged vocals and pulsing rhythms of flamenco with the infectious melodies and tonalities of the Mediterranean diaspora,” the Bordeaux, France-based group plays music for dancing, with dancers that include former Salmon Arm resident Lia Grainger, who last performed in town with another ensemble, Fin de Fiesta.

All proceeds from the Sept. 14 show will benefit Shuswap wildfire relief fundraising efforts. This is a licensed, all-ages event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7. For tickets and info, visit songsparrowhall.ca.

