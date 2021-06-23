Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s popular, free Music in the Park program is back!

Starting Thursday, July 1, with a new venue for 2021 at Kinsmen Park on Shannon Lake Road, the city will offer four one-hour sets.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the audience will have a maximum of 50 fans per show, with up to six people per group within designated bubbles. Register in advance by calling the City of West Kelowna’s recreation department at 778-797-8800.

Sean Bray, Kinga Henning and Bernie Addinton Trio take the stage at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. bringing creative sounds with a variety of jazz, country, rhythm and blues and pop. Awarding winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lindsay May and the Mayhem play at 3:30 and 5:50 p.m. performing originals and covers of the greats such as the Beatles and Queen.

Family friendly shows will be hosted in the upper Kinsmen soccer field. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own drinks, snacks, and chairs or blankets.

Other Music in the Park dates have been scheduled for July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. Sign up to receive updates and details here.

