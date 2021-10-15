Musician with Summerland connection to perform online concert

Steve Rodgers has performed in Summerland in previous years

Steve Rodgers, a British musician who has performed in Summerland in the past, will perform an online concert from his home on Oct. 24. (Contributed)

A British musician with a Summerland connection will perform an online concert on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Steve Rodgers will perform the online concert from his home on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., PST. The concert will last around an hour and will be followed by a question and answers session.

READ ALSO: British-born recording artist sings the blues for Okanagan critters

READ ALSO: Rodgers’ concert benefits three Okanagan agencies to the tune of $5,000

Earlier, Rodgers held a solo concert via the Zoom platform on Sunday, Oct. 10.

In recent years, Rodgers has performed in Summerland on at least three occasions to help raise funds for local charities, including the Critteraid animal sanctuary.

Rodgers is the son of singer-songwriter Paul Rodgers, who lives in Summerland. The elder Rodgers is known for his music with Free, Bad Company and Queen. The musical style of Steve Rodgers is not the same as that of Paul Rodgers.

Information on his music can be found online at steverodgersmusic.co.uk/ and ticket information for the Oct. 24 concert will be available through his Facebook page at facebook.com/Steverodgersmusic

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsMusic

Previous story
Ballet Kelowna returns to stage with brand-new program
Next story
B.C. author says being gay and Christian is OK

Just Posted

(Contributed/Zumper)
Kelowna’s rental rates 4th highest among Canadian cities

Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

A concept rendering of the 13-storey building proposed at 350 Doyle Avenue. (City of Kelowna)
Council to look at 13-storey building planned for old Kelowna RCMP precinct

Advocacy-Canada.LGBT launched a petition calling on city councillors to support a local and federal ban on conversion therapy. (Screen shot)
Kelowna LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group petitions for local conversion therapy ban