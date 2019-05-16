Musqueam artist brings solo work to Okanagan for first time

Susan Point: Spindle Whorl will be at Kelowna Art Gallery starting May 18

A new exhibition by Musqueam artist Susan Point opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this weekend. This marks the first solo exhibition of her work in the Okanagan.

Over the past three and a half decades, Point has received wide acclaim for her accomplished and remarkably wide-ranging compositions that forcefully assert the vitality of Coast Salish culture, both past and present.

Susan Point: Spindle Whorl is a touring exhibition from the Vancouver Art Gallery that showcases 40 works, which are accompanied by a special selection of 14 works borrowed directly from the artists’ studio for the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The spindle whorl has been a persistent motif in Point’s work since the beginning of her career. Comprised of a small wooden disk with a rod inserted through its centre, this tool was traditionally used by Coast Salish women to prepare wool that would be woven into garments and ceremonial blankets.

Point has drawn upon the spindle whorl to provide a formal structure for her art while combining this motif with a uniquely Salish vocabulary of circles, crescents and curved triangles, elements that distinguish the art of her people from the form line-based art of more northern peoples.

Susan Point: Spindle Whorl runs from May 18 to August 18, 2019.

Visit kelownaartgallery.com for more information.

