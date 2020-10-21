Myra Canyon Halloween SCARE Park opens on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Contributed)

Myra Canyon SCARE park returns this Halloween season

Opening night is this coming Friday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Okanagan residents will soon be able to see what’s lurking in the trees at Myra Canyon’s Halloween SCARE Park.

With forty acres of Halloween Horror, those who are brave enough will be able to test their limits, navigating through the trees and an array of creepy characters for 40 minutes or less, depending on how fast you can run. If corn mazes don’t do the trick, this adventure will be sure to scare your pants off.

For the last three years, Greg Sedoruk has been in charge of planning and operating the park. He said he doesn’t want to give away much of this year’s scare tactics, but did reveal that the park has moved away from cliche chainsaws and jump scares to “bigger and better things.”

Due to COVID-19, the park may be even scarier this year. With increased social distancing and smaller groups, attendees will feel much more alone than in past years, said Sedoruk. At the start of the park, guests can choose how scary they would like the park to be, allowing younger guests to feel more comfortable and older guests to get the scare they are looking for.

Scares open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 and Nov. 1. Adults are encouraged to come after 7 p.m. for a creepier experience.

General Admission is 25$ per person. Children four-years-old and under are free.

To purchase tickets, click here. For large bookings of 25+ people, call 250-718-8219.

Myra Canyon Halloween SCARE Park opens on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
