Poplar Grove Winery’s 2019 Syrah has won gold in several different competitions this year. (Poplar Grove Facebook)

Naramata winery’s Syrah tops podiums on 2 continents

Popular Grove is celebrating its Syrah with a Syrah at Sunset party Sept. 16

Poplar Grove Winery’s 2019 Syrah is taking home all the accolades this year.

Poplar Grove was awarded a gold medal for its 2019 Syrah at the 2023 Wine Align National Wine Awards of Canada, which was held in Penticton this past June. The Nationals are Canada’s largest wine awards, with over 1,930 entries representing 255 wineries from seven different provinces across the country.

Their Syrah also won gold at the 2022 Los Angeles International Wine Competition in the U.S. and gold at the 2022 Drink Business Global Syrah Masters held in the U.K.

The grapes for this wine were hand-picked from Poplar Grove’s Haynes Creek vineyard, located on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, and cold-soaked for four days of fermentation. Malolactic fermentation took place in barrels, maturing for 15 months in French oak, followed by 21 months of cellar aging.

Poplar Grove is celebrating its Syrah with a ‘Syrah at Sunset’ event on Sep. 16.

This event offers a chance to mingle with winemakers and guests outdoors on The Lawn and The Patio while enjoying food stations, wine pairings and the sunset over Okanagan Lake.

