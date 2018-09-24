New arts council formed in Lake Country

Get to Know Us Extravaganza is Sept. 29

The Lake Country Arts Council is a newly formed non-profit society with a mandate to promote and foster the arts within the District of Lake Country.

As an introduction to the community, the LCAC will be holding a Get to Know Us Extravaganza on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1-5 p.m. in the Lake Country Community Complex (Bottom Wood Lake Road at George Elliot Secondary).

The event is an opportunity for the residents of Lake Country to learn more about their new arts council, its mandate and meet the board members.

There will be live musical entertainment throughout the afternoon in the main foyer along with local artists and artisans. The Lake Country Film Committee with present the feature film Indian Horse at 1:30 p.m. in the Creekside Theatre. The afternoon will wrap up with a live performance in the Creekside Theatre from long-time and well-known Lake Country resident, Rann Berry.

Admission to the event is by donation.

The Lake Country Arts Council was formed and incorporated as a non-profit society this past spring. In some respects, the LCAC is an amalgamation of several smaller societies including the Lake Country Performing Arts Society, Creekside Players and Open-Air Performances.

“The LCAC board is made up of many long-time Lake Country residents all with varied arts backgrounds including the performing arts,” said vice-president James Dow.

The society has a mandate to promote and foster participation in the arts in Lake Country, to encourage the development of opportunities to perform, create, exhibit and appreciate the arts and to work with the District of Lake Country to distribute grant funding to qualified groups and individuals.

To learn more about the Lake Country Arts Council, visit www.lcartscouncil.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCountryArtsCouncil.

