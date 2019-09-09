Mercato Social Kitchen Proprietor Trevor Jones stands in front of wine rack (Courtesy of Mercato KItchen Facebook Page)

New II Mercato Kitchen to open this Friday in West Kelowna

Owners have collaborated with restaurant manager Hailey Gilege and local chef Darren Kashin

After months of renovation, the new II Mercato Social Kitchen is set to open this Friday.

The remodeling was done over a 100-day period at its site on West Kelowna’s Gossett Road.

Owners Julia and Trevor Jones say their new establishment aims to bring the community together.

“I have always loved the idea of food and wine bringing people together,” said Trevor Jones.

“Family, friendships and community are meaningful and important to me. Although I am not exactly of Italian heritage, I have been around the Italian culture my whole life either through friends and colleagues or as an apprentice growing up in the kitchens of North Toronto.”

The couple has collaborated with restaurant manager Hailey Gilege and well-known local chef Darren Kashin to bring what they promize will be a great Italian experience for a fair price.

“We garden, cook and eat together using the freshest local ingredients for the season and we spend time in the kitchen together,” said Kashin.

“Now we are ready to do the same with family, friends, and neighbors to share food and wine, stories, memories and gratitude. We serve food on platters and in abundance, there are always leftovers. When you are here, you are family. Everyone is welcome.”

In addition the food, Il Mercato will also offer a wide selection of local wines to complement the Italian dining experience.

