New Indigenous digital art exhibit opens at Rotary Centre for the Arts

Being out on the land: Feeds, Streams and Captures presents a series of projected video works

A new digital art exhibit, Being out on the land: Feeds, Streams and Captures, aims to get people out to learn more about and experience Indigenous contemporary art.

According to a press release from the Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA), the exhibit is being shown in the Indigenous Artisan Trails Mobile Art (iArt) Gallery, a moving Indigenous gallery currently located outside of the RCA in Kelowna.

The exhibit is presented by the RCA, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and the University of British Columbia Okanagan’s (UCBO) Indigenous art intensive program.

Tania Willard, assistant professor of visual arts at UCBO, curated the exhibit, which features a series of projected video works inside the iArt gallery.

“The iArt Gallery presents works by noted artists Maureen Gruben (Inuvialuk), Christine Howard Sandoval (Obispeño Chumash and Hispanic) and Krista Belle Stewart (Syilx),” said Willard.

According to the release, in the new digital exhibit, the three artists trace out pathways, trails, and positions of engaging with the Indigeneity of land.

Colleen Fitzpatrick, the executive director of the RCA, said, “We are grateful to showcase these works from Indigenous artists across Turtle Island and invite the Okanagan community to come in person to experience these important artworks and the stories they tell.”

The exhibit will be on display at the RCA from May 19 until early July. It will also be on display in downtown Kelowna on Bernard Avenue from July to August 20. The iArt gallery hours are Wednesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

