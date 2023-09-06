New Kelowna art exhibit features woman behind UBCO’s printmaking program

A new exhibit has opened at the Kelowna Art Gallery featuring the work of Mary Smith McCulloch, the founder of UBC Okanagan’s printmaking program in the 1970s.

As Above, So Below opened Aug. 26, showcasing McCulloch’s printmaking as a communicative medium probing the depth of human attachment to memory and place.

“As Above, So Below captures the delicate intersection of fact and fiction, memory and reality, past and present,” says art curator Christine May. “It takes viewers out of the present, transports them back through layers of time and history, and invites us all to be witness to the future.”

A presentation from the artist will take place Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the gallery as part of a printmaking panel discussion. McCulloch will be joined by fellow printmakers Briar Craig and Laura Widmer.

An opening reception will take place on Sept. 29. Recent wildfire activity prompted the art gallery to postpone the event. The reception is free to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

As Above, So Below will be on display until Jan. 7, 2024.

READ MORE: Commuting by bike from north to south Kelowna is about to get easier

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitKelowna