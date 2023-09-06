Mary Smith McCulloch at her Okanagan printmaking studio, July 2023. (Photo: Joshua Desnoyers)

Mary Smith McCulloch at her Okanagan printmaking studio, July 2023. (Photo: Joshua Desnoyers)

New Kelowna art exhibit features woman behind UBCO’s printmaking program

An opening reception will be held Sept. 29

A new exhibit has opened at the Kelowna Art Gallery featuring the work of Mary Smith McCulloch, the founder of UBC Okanagan’s printmaking program in the 1970s.

As Above, So Below opened Aug. 26, showcasing McCulloch’s printmaking as a communicative medium probing the depth of human attachment to memory and place.

“As Above, So Below captures the delicate intersection of fact and fiction, memory and reality, past and present,” says art curator Christine May. “It takes viewers out of the present, transports them back through layers of time and history, and invites us all to be witness to the future.”

A presentation from the artist will take place Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the gallery as part of a printmaking panel discussion. McCulloch will be joined by fellow printmakers Briar Craig and Laura Widmer.

An opening reception will take place on Sept. 29. Recent wildfire activity prompted the art gallery to postpone the event. The reception is free to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

As Above, So Below will be on display until Jan. 7, 2024.

READ MORE: Commuting by bike from north to south Kelowna is about to get easier

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitKelowna

Previous story
Vernon filmmaker’s family memory makes short final
Next story
Plenty of events at Ryga Festival in Summerland

Just Posted

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Bumper left behind after auto shop vehicle involved in Kelowna crash

A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)
Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Planned ignitions to cause increased smoke at West Kelowna wildfire

YMCA after school childcare.
Okanagan College: An educational journey in childcare