New series ‘Nancy Drew,’ ‘Batwoman’ join CW’s fall schedule

Female power rules in the CW’s new fall TV schedule

Female power rules in the CW’s new fall TV series, with heroes including teenage detective Nancy Drew and Batwoman.

In “Nancy Drew,” Kennedy McMann plays the sleuth whose life has been derailed by her mother’s death.

“Batwoman” stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, who may be crime-ridden Gotham City’s best hope with Batman gone from the scene.

A CW newcomer for midseason is “Katy Keene,” a spinoff from the CW’s “Riverdale” series drawn from the Archie comic book universe. It stars Ashleigh Murray as an aspiring fashion designer whose friends share their own big dreams.

The CW schedule for 2019-20 includes the final seasons of “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” the network said Thursday.

READ MORE: Former South Surrey boxer relishing role on Riverdale

The schedule won’t have “Jane the Novela,” a spinoff of CW’s just-ended “Jane the Virgin” that had been under consideration.

The spinoff failed to capture the fun and quirkiness of “Jane the Virgin,” CW President Mark Pedowitz told a teleconference, adding that the network remains opens to another approach.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Kinky Boots’ to star in movie theatres, coming full circle

Just Posted

Emergency crews search for missing kayaker

A member of the Paddle Board Centre has been reported missing after kayak floats ashore

The Sun Devils college prep team now heads to the U.S. for exhibitions

The Kelowna Sun Devils are making a name for themselves in their… Continue reading

B.C. government has invested $15 million into provincial arts council over the next three years

Museum Society will host a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 18 in celebration of Museum Day!

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Province to spend $2.4M annually to keep Kelowna’s Cornerstone shelter open

Province announces $2.4 million a year to keep downtown Kelowna shelter open until new housing built

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan family gives back to Search and Rescue with fundraiser

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

“Had to double take”: Penticton resident spots bear running across Highway 97

City of Penticton makes several suggestions to keep bears out of garbage

Most Read