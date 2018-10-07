Doug Brown and Hillary Omoe in Blackbird photo:Derek Gratz

New Vintage Theatre takes on dark humour with two plays

Blackbird and Mockingbird Close will begin Oct. 17

New Vintage Theatre is proud to present The Birds – Blackbird by David Harrower and Trevor Schmidt’s Mockingbird Close from Oct. 17 to 21 at The Black Box Theatre. Both plays are tragically compelling and even have unorthodox humour in misery the characters find themselves in.

Blackbird is the story of a young woman who confronts her abuser, now a middle aged man,15 years later. The award winning 2005 play, by Edinburgh playwright Harrower, has received critical acclaim worldwide.

Not for the faint of heart, Harrower’s masterful work has an honest brutality that explores the complexities of an issue that is front and center today. Actors Hillary Omoe (Una) and Doug Brown (Ray) shine as these complicated characters in this challenging work, famously played by Tony nominated actors Michelle Williams and Jeff Daniels on Broadway.

Mockingbird Close by Edmonton playwright Trevor Schmidt is a mystery, a post-modern cautionary fairy tale for adults. Set in the 1950’s, a couple, played by Hailey Sabourin and Graham Daley lose track of their son at a busy cocktail party and in their desperation to find him they knock on the doors of their very unusual neighbours, played by Elana Bizovie, Chuck Pereen, Tamie Williams and Kevin Morrison of Mockingbird Close looking for clues. What they find is funny, disturbing and delicious just like the witch’s gingerbread house in Hansel and Gretel. With the Riverdale feel of Mad Men meets Twin Peaks, the audience will be treated to great surprises as they try to identify who has the son and where in the “perfect” safe suburban community he is.

Following Mockingbird Close audiences can meet the playwright, Trevor Schmidt, who will be on hand to share more about his tragic tale that is both weird and wonderful.

“Audiences will see two plays unlike anything ever seen in Kelowna. They cannot miss the opportunity to see these plays that will leave you thinking and talking about them for months after and to meet an iconic Canadian playwright.” said director Bonnie Gratz.

Blackbird runs nightly starting, Oct. 17 to 20 at 7 p.m. and has a language/subject matter warning

Mockingbird Close runs nightly, Oct. 17 to 20 at 9 p.m.; Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.; Post-show salon with Trevor Schmidt nightly at The Black Box Theatre, Kelowna

Tickets are available at www.selectyourtickets.com

