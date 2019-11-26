North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

The 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth is being honoured with some sweet harmonies in Vernon.
An Evening Celebrating Beethoven will be presented by the youthful international trio of American violinist Andrew Sords, Australian cellist Luke Severn and Canadian pianist Cheryl Duvall on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. These three solo artists will join forces to present a program including both Beethoven’s foreboding C minor trio and the profound Archduke trio, Brahms’ lively Hungarian Dance #6 arranged for trio, Ravel’s rhapsodic Tzigane for violin and piano, and “…when the world was young” for cello and piano composed by the trio’s cellist, premiered in 2018. This is a program designed to display the virtuosity of the performers, the mastery of the composers, and the timelessness of this superb music.
Sords has a celebrated career as one of the most prolific soloists of his generation. In 2019/20, Sords will tour with the Beethoven sonata cycle, piano trio cycle, Triple Concerto, and Violin Concerto in celebration of the composer’s 250th anniversary. These appearances will include Australia, Mexico, British Columbia, the Caribbean, Yukon Territory, and across the United States.
Born in Newark, Delaware, Sords was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and asked for piano lessons at age five. A year later he began studying violin, continuing his studies at the ENCORE School for Strings, the Cleveland Institute of Music, and Southern Methodist University. As a teenager, Sords garnered prizes from concerto competitions, and has since collaborated with 300 orchestras worldwide.
As a cellist, composer, and musical director, Severn possesses a musical voice of great versatility and passion. Noted for his expressive performances and dynamic and engaging personality he is emerging as an artistic tour de force in the Australian musical landscape. A protégé of Russian cellist Karine Georgian, Severn holds a Bachelor of Music degree with First Class Honours from Monash University in Melbourne. Luke is a passionate educator and enjoys teaching in his private studio as well as directing many community music initiatives in Melbourne.
A highly sought-after chamber musician, Severn has performed in festivals and chamber music series throughout Australia, Europe and North America.
Duvall is a multifaceted pianist with a penchant for musical risk taking and adventure. Equally comfortable in many different musical roles, she regularly appears as a soloist, collaborative pianist, adjudicator, teacher, producer and panelist, and has toured and performed throughout Canada, Europe, Argentina, the U.S and Japan.
Besides performing, she maintains a full private piano studio, adjudicates piano competitions across Canada and appears as guest speaker in university classroom and festival panels.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for youth through the Ticket Seller 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.
