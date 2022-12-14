Nutcracker graces Okanagan stages

Mission Dance Company is bringing its annual Nutcracker performance to Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Mission Dance Company is bringing its annual Nutcracker performance to stages in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton in December 2022. (Submitted photo)

Mission Dance Company is bringing its annual enchanting production of The Nutcracker to Okanagan stages.

Featuring their accomplished and passionate dancers, a magical, larger-than-life growing Christmas tree plus narration that enhances understanding of the classic story, unfolds Dec. 18 in Penticton, Dec. 20 in Vernon and Dec. 22 and 23 in Kelowna .

Audiences are taken back in time with the majestic dancing of the party guests and children, and lively seasonal celebrations in which audiences witness the magic and surprising eccentricity of Uncle Drosslemeyer, who brings many gifts including the special life-size toys to entertain the party guests. He also brings his special creation of the magnificent gift of the Nutcracker to Clara while her mischievous little brother, Fritz, plots to disrupt the evening.

The performers will have the audience in a state of suspense and laughter throughout the entirety of the show.

Feel the joy of the season through dance and this age-old tale as you follow young Clara through her extraordinary dream of adventure. Witness the exquisite Sugar-Plum fairy and her prince, the dancing reindeer, silly clowns and the exciting battle between the pestering mice and the Nutcracker soldier’s devoted army.

Mission Dance Company makes this holiday tradition child-friendly but entertaining for all generations.

The production features the spectacular dancing of internationally acclaimed guest artist Kealan McLaughlin with his dynamic athleticism and artistry, as well as the impressive young dancers as they fill the stage on their toes, leaving everyone to wonder how they can balance and twirl on just the tip of their special pointed shoes.

The story has so many characters to enjoy; it’s fun, suspenseful, beautiful, eccentric, kind, ridiculous, mischievous and charming.

Artistic director and producer Tanya Vadurova was personally inspired at a young age after meeting a European ballet star and began her journey training and performing at the prestigious National Ballet School in Toronto and later in Europe to further develop her expertise in ballet, flamenco and modern dance. Vadurova dedicated 18 years to create and build Mission Dance Centre, now a school and dance academy coupled with a performing company mentoring the heart-driven dream to dance professionally and for athletic and musical discipline.

The two-hour event includes the performance plus extra special offerings, including:

• Reduced ticket price for children 12 and under

• A ‘Gifts for the Season’ silent auction

• Picture-taking with the stars by donation

• Poster-signing by your favourite characters by donation

• Premium ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive VIP after-performance reception with a glass of champagne as they meet the principal dancers and the artistic director, and will be given a large poster signed by their artists of choice.

The show takes place Sunday, Dec. 18 in Penticton at the Cleland Community Theatre at 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. ; Thursday, Dec. 22 in Kelowna at the Mary Irwin Theatre at 7:30 p.m.; and two Kelowna shows Friday, Dec. 23 at the Mary Irwin Theatre at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

