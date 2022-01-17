The Offspring has cancelled its concert at the SOEC in Penticton. (Handout)

Offspring cancels concert in Penticton

Offspring was scheduled to play March 2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The Offspring has cancelled their concert in Penticton.

“Unfortunately, Live Nation has made the difficult decision of cancelling The Offspring’s ‘Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian Tour’ with special guests Simple Plan,” said LiveNation.

Offspring was scheduled to play Wednesday, March 2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Jan. 19.

Let the Bad Times Roll marks the Offspring’s 10th studio album and third album produced by Bob Rock.

On previous tours to Penticton, the Offspring were joined by Sum 41 in 2019 and Sublime in 2017.

READ MORE: Offspring returning to Penticton

Shinedown is still scheduled to play in Penticton.

The multi-platinum band will be in the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 11, alongside Pop Evil and Ayron Jones.

