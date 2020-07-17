OK Corral is back with an outdoor beer garden

The country bar is now open with social distance rules in place

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the OK Corral Cabaret to shut its doors in March, the night club struggled financially. The bar wasn’t the only establishment to suffer, as a similar country bar, Gabby’s, in Langley was forced to permanently close due to the mounting financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, managing partner of the OK Corral Angie Clowry said she and the corral staff were saddened to hear of the closing of Gabby’s Country Cabaret. However, the OK Corral needed to find ways to partially open with health and safety at the forefront or would be forced into bankruptcy.

Luckily for Kelowna’s staple country bar, it was allowed to reopen with social distancing rules in place on July 10.

The cabaret opened for live music between 6 to 9 p.m. with room for a maximum of 50 patrons. After 9 p.m. more people were allowed to enter with limited seating.

Unfortunately, the well-known two-stepping cabaret is unable to allow customers to dance or mingle in the bar. In order to enforce social distancing and adhere to health and safety standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the OK Corral opened an outdoor beer garden on July 15.

The Chow for Now Eats food truck is serving food in the parking lot that houses the beer gardens, which starts at 9 p.m. and runs till late. The beer gardens are open every Thursday to Saturday.

