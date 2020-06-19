OK Corral Facebook page

OK Corral to host live stream concert

Country artist Kadooh will perform on the OK Corral’s Facebook page

-Lizzie Skelton

With B.C. still in phase two of its re-opening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelowna’s OK Corral Cabaret is continuing to host various artists each month for online shows until health authorities give permission for live shows.

The country-western bar is hoping to re-open with social distancing, health and safety as a priority in the next six weeks.

On Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m., country artist Kadooh, from the Lower Mainland, will perform a free live stream show through the OK Corral’s Facebook page.

Nickleback frontman Chad Kruger had a substantial influence on Kadooh, who is originally from Hannah, Alta.

Both Kruger and Kadooh write songs together with Kruger appearing in Kadooh’s video “Something to roll on”.

Kadooh had been planning on performing at the OK Corral since last year’s BC Country Awards, yet did not expect it to be during a pandemic.

The country singer has played on stage at Rockin’ River in Merritt and according to managing owner of the OK Corral Andy Bowie, Kadooh likely has the most recognizable hairdo in B.C.’s country music scene.

READ MORE: OK Corral Cabaret staff saddened over permanent closure of Langley bar

READ MORE: Local DJ reflects on 34 years spinning at Kelowna’s OK Corral

Music

