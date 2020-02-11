Local artist Charley Hampton will have his work displayed at Gallery Vertigo. (Contributed)

Okanagan artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

Gallery Vertigo presents the work of Charley Hampton

Gallery Vertigo will present the work of Charley Hampton, a North Okanagan chapter member of the Federation of Canadian Artists.

The exhibit is entitled Natural Influences.

The natural environment is rich with artistic inspiration and is an invitation to expression in a wide spectrum of ways.

Hampton’s approach is to view those surroundings with an emphasis on structure, texture, colour and movement.

His focus is on abstract interpretation of that view, which allows emotional connection to blend with technical execution.

It invites the viewer to be open to an unexpected connection to the natural environment.

“Art is learning to express myself in ways that I cannot otherwise do. It’s about taking risks, learning through growth, living with the fear of making mistakes, and connecting with people who understand,” said Hampton.

“The Japanese principle of satori describes my connection to art: satori is continually acquiring new points of view and perspectives through which we deal with life.”

The public is invited to meet the artist at an opening reception Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m., during which Hampton will give a short presentation.

READ MORE: Musical comedy plays on Carnival ’60s theme

READ MORE: Vernon museum grooves back to the ’60s

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Musical comedy plays on Carnival ’60s theme

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors sign exciting Kelowna prospect

The Warriors signed defenceman Tyson Jugnauth to next season’s roster

Head-on crash with bus at Harvey and Ellis

Traffic is flowing on Harvey but the turning lane from Ellis to Harvey is closed

Three Kelowna businesses nominated for 2020 BC Tourism Industry Awards

The annual award ceremony recognizes excellence in the province’s tourism sector

Off-duty Kelowna cop helps foil downtown business break-in

Kelowna man still in custory after fleeing with over $5,000 in merchandise

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to 38 months total

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Summerland council approves cannabis retail location

School board raises concerns about proximity to two schools

Okanagan MP addresses issues of unity and alienation

MP Dan Albas answered questions at event hosted by Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Okanagan artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

Gallery Vertigo presents the work of Charley Hampton

Most Read