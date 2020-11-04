Harry Robinson is one of several local Indigenous authors who will be featured during the fall season of the Okanagan Online Book Club. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)

Okanagan book club opens new chapter of Indigenous history

Online club features six Indigenous books and authors

Staff and volunteers of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives have recently begun an intensive Cultural Safety Training program, led by Indigenous elders, Chris Marchand and Eric Mitchell.

“It’s the first step toward reconciliation and, we hope, further collaboration with the Sylix people of the Okanagan Nation,” GVMA executive director Steve Fleck said.

Program coordinator Laisha Rosnau adds: “Over the past several years, there’s been a groundswell of interest in the Indigenous history of the Okanagan, especially from teachers.”

Educators are often looking to the GVMA for artifacts, archival materials, and programs to help facilitate students gaining more knowledge in this area.

“We at the museum are in the position of being a predominantly white ‘settler’ staff facilitating learning the history of a rich culture and heritage that is not only not our own, but one which has been historically misrepresented and discriminated against,” Rosnau said.

READ MORE: Survivors spread reconciliation with Vernon’s cultural partners

In conjunction with the learning process facilitated by Cultural Safety Training, GVMA is hosting and facilitating the Okanagan Online Book Club’s 2020/21 season focusing on Indigenous books and authors, to all who are interested.

The book club begins with 21 Things You Might Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph, on Nov. 19, then will read and discuss books by Okanagan Indigenous authors.

“We’ll read the stories of Harry Robinson, a traditional Okanagan storyteller, who Thomas King once described as ‘the most powerful storytelling voice in North America,’” Rosnau said.

Other books that the club will discuss will be Jeanette Armstrong’s seminal novel Slash, Gerry William’s The Women in the Trees, the newly released Calling My Spirit Back by Elaine Alec, and for April poetry month Sandra Lynxleg’s Glass Beads.

“We hope to encourage a greater understanding of both the history of the Sylix people of the Okanagan, and how both this history and contemporary culture informs Sylix literature, art, and culture,” Rosnau said.

All are welcome to join the Okanagan Online Book Club by signing up for links to articles, interviews, and additional material on each book and author. As well, they’ll be a monthly online meeting to discuss the books.

“We may even have a special guest author join us for one of the online discussions, but I won’t promise too much yet,” Rosnau said.

For more information and to join the Okanagan Online Book Club, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca/okanagan-book-club.

READ MORE: Organization looks to bring urban Indiginous daycare to Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biz-Tech innovator featured in UBC Okanagan series

Just Posted

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

Supt. Kara Triance hopes to improve the culture within the detachment

Wedding ring.
Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district says this case is unrelated to the two previous exposures

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (The Canadian Press/AP Patrick Semansky)
Black Press Okanagan readers predict Joe Biden for president

Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue Department has launched its fall recruitment drive. (Joe Rich Fire Rescue)
Joe Rich Fire Rescue launches fall recruitment drive

The Joe Rich fire department is looking for paid-on-call firefighters

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

(Penticton Western News File Photo)
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases

Dance school owner says she did everything she was told to do by Fraser Health after positive test

Mon Balon and her family moved to Revelstoke in December 2019. At first she was going to treat her time here like a holiday, but when the pandemic hit she decided to grow her business. (Submitted/Mon Balon)
Revelstoke entrepreneur launches plus size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read