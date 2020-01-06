Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

Live music acts such as the Jim Cuddy Band, Theory of a Deadman and Dan Mangan will play the Okanagan in the coming months

The Okanagan often plays host to many significant touring acts both young and old.

Here is a list of some notable artists making their way to the Okanagan in the first quarter of 2020.

The Jim Cuddy Band – Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

As one half of one of Blue Rodeo’s songwriting partnership, Jim Cuddy has one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian music thanks to omnipresent hits such as “Try,” “5 Days In May,” and “Bad Timing.” As a group Blue Rodeo has sold over 5 million records world-wide.

Jauz – Friday, Jan. 24 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

Big-name bass house DJ, Jauz, has announced he will be bringing his beats to Kelowna as part of his Dangerous Waters Tour. Jauz has created a name for himself in the world of electronic dance music, combining heavy bass cuts from the ’80s and 90s with genres of pop and hip-hop.

Fireside Festival 2020 – Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26 in Kelowna

The three-day festival will be held from Jan. 24 to 26, hosting acoustics in the day time, hip hop artists and DJs at night and concluding with the main event on Sunday which features solo and group acts across genres.

Theory of a Deadman – Monday, Feb. 3 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band from Delta, British Columbia. Formed in 2001, the band is currently signed to Roadrunner Records as well as 604 Records. The band also includes traits of other music styles, such as country and acoustic, as well as their post-grunge and alternative rock base. They have had eight top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including three No. 1 hits, “Bad Girlfriend”, “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate)”.

Royal Tusk – Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

Royal Tusk is a Canadian rock band from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, consisting of Daniel Carriere (vocals), Quinn Cyrankiewicz (guitar), Sandy MacKinnon (bass), and Calen Stuckel (drums).

Gord Bamford and Jesse Moskaluke – Friday, Mar. 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Gord Bamford is an Australian-Canadian country music singer.[1] He has released eight studio albums. Alberta-raised Bamford, stands as one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with an impressive 26 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards, multi JUNO nominations and the only two-time winner of Nashville’s Country Music Association (CMA) Global Country Artist of the Year award.

Dan Mangan – Sunday, Apr. 12 at Kelowna Community Theatre

Dan Mangan is a Vancouver-based Canadian musician. He has also been a contributing writer for The Guardian’s Arts section, Montecristo Magazine and Huffington Post Canada, and has won two Juno Awards.

View this post on Instagram

Toronto and Vancouver nearly sold out! 🙏🏼 . Mar 4 Montreal, QC *⁣ Mar 5, Québec, QC *⁣ Mar 6 Sorel-Tracy, QC * ⁣ Mar 7 Gatineau, QC *⁣ Mar 12 Toronto, ON + Mar 14: Kitchener, ON + Apr 02: Chicago, IL + Apr 03: Minneapolis, MN + Apr 04: Winnipeg, MB + Apr 06: Saskatoon, SK + Apr 07: Calgary, AB + Apr 09: Edmonton, AB + Apr 10: Fernie, BC + Apr 11: Nelson, BC + Apr 12: Kelowna, BC + Apr 13: Seattle, WA + Apr 14: Portland, OR + Apr 16: Vancouver, BC + Apr 19: Campbell River, BC + Apr 20: Courtenay, BC + Apr 21: Victoria, BC + Apr 22: Nanaimo, BC + May 8 L’Assomption, QC *⁣ May 9 Chicoutimi, QC *⁣ May 10 Sept-Iles, QC *⁣ May 12 St-Irénée, QC *⁣ May 14 Carleton-sur-Mer, QC *⁣ May 15 Rimouski, QC *⁣ May 16 Cowansville, QC * ⁣ May 17 Brossard, QC *⁣ . * = supporting @mattholubowski + = NNVN 10th Anniversary Tour . 📷 = @petesanf

A post shared by Dan Mangan (@danmanganmusic) on

For more concert listings and ticket purchases visit songkick.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2020 box office starts off with ‘Star Wars’ still on top

Just Posted

Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

Live music acts such as the Jim Cuddy Band, Theory of a Deadman and Dan Mangan will play the Okanagan in the coming months

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

The Alan Jackson Experience to perform at the Creekside Theatre

Aaron Halliday impersonates the sound, stage presence and look of country music legend Alan Jackson

McDonald scores shootout winner as Rockets defeat Giants

Rockets’ goaltender Roman Basran made 23 saves in the win

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

Snow keeps Salmon Arm city crews hopping

City apologizes for inconvenience, hopes neighbours can assist those who aren’t able to clear snow

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Most Read