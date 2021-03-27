=Arts Council of the North Okanagan and special guest artist Bob Kingsmill’s work is on display, and most for sale, until April 5 at the Arts Centre, located at the entrance to Polson Park, next to the Okanagan Science Centre. Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Contributed photo)

Okanagan displays March of the Masks

From the paper and cloth masks of the pandemic, to creative Mardi Gras masks

With masks very much being a large part of our lives over the last year, the face-coverings are being celebrated in their various forms.

March of the Masks is the current exhibit on display at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, featuring members of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, and special guest artist Bob Kingsmill.

Masks of glass, metal, paper, fibre and clay are all on display, with subjects ranging from Mardi Gras masks to those related to the pandemic. Each artist interpreted the theme in their own unique way. Feature artist Kingsmill is known around the world for his sculptural clay masks, and was very generous in bringing down a large collection for the show. Known as being a bit of a comedian, you will find Kingsmill’s sense of humour in each and every piece, which brings levity to the heaviness with often feel when we hear the word mask.

“Bob Kingsmill is considered a local legend in the pottery world, and we are honoured to show his work here at the Arts Centre,” centre marketing co-ordinator Sheri Kunzli said.

Kingsmill has been a full-time sculptor and potter for over five decades, is a master at his craft, and has been a humble and generous ceramics instructor, sharing his knowledge locally and throughout the province for many years. Born in Vancouver in 1941, he spent his childhood in Winnipeg where he earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba in 1964. He then trained in ceramics under the tutelage of Muriel Guest in Winnipeg before returning to British Columbia and establishing his own pottery studio in Kelowna in 1967. This was where he also started the Mission Hall Sale and he was instrumental in helping numerous Okanagan potters gain recognition for their work. In the ’70s, Kingsmill moved to Bowen Island where he compiled his first book, A Catalogue of British Columbia Potters (published 1978). In 1979, Kingsmill opened a studio on Granville Island in Vancouver, which he continues to operate alongside his home studio on the outskirts of Vernon.

Kingsmill produces a wide variety of stoneware and raku-fired ceramics, including wall murals, masks, and functional pottery. Three of his bronze masks actually rest on the facade of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and his murals can be found around the world.

READ MORE: The mystery of the three masks

Besides his artistic endeavours, Kingsmill has led many pottery workshops throughout B.C. and has taught at Capilano College, Malaspina College, Emily Carr College of Art and Design, and right at the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

“To unexpectantly find the arts has allowed me to ride a continuum of exploration and growth. It is as if there were a line-up of objects waiting to be made and I keep working in the awareness that the line will never diminish in length. It is perfect,” Kingsmill said.

March of the Masks is on until April 5, and most pieces are for sale. Hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m, and Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Arts Centre is located at the entrance to Polson Park, right next to the Okanagan Science Centre.

READ MORE: Prizes up for grabs in support of Okanagan Science Centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitArts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80
Next story
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Just Posted

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
‘We’re working hard to contain the outbreak’: Kelowna care home

To date, 20 residents and three staff members have contracted COVID-19 at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Brooklyn at Bernard Block, a 25-storey residential complex is nearing completion. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘The best small city in North America’; Mission Group speaks to Kelowna’s potential

The future of the Okanagan city is to build up, not out, says development company president

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Frequent buskers Johnny Bomblast, left, and Dave Harris perform in front of Munro’s Books on Government Street. The roommates recently completed a new album of original material entitled Clouds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Buskers ‘One Man Band’ Dave Harris and Johnny Bomblast team up to record pandemic-inspired album

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

A Chase RCMP officer was the focus of an Independent Investigations Office of BC decision released March 24, 2021 that found the officer had not committed an offence involving an Indigenous youth on Oct. 2, 2020. (File photo)
Indigenous family in Shuswap deeply concerned about decision of police watchdog

Report clears officer in events leading to suicide attempt, advocates point to systemic racism, bias

(Black Press file photo)
Osoyoos named one of Canada’s friendliest towns by Expedia

There were five other B.C. destinations in the top 20

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream will be replaced with a new community hall and 84 new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant lot. (Google)
Coldstream Women’s Institute continues to give

Historic group supports local charities and organizations

Most Read