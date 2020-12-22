Cole Smith (left) and Will Friesen became fast friends through the jazz program at Capilano University. (Submitted photo)

Cole Smith (left) and Will Friesen became fast friends through the jazz program at Capilano University. (Submitted photo)

Okanagan duo emerges from COVID lockdown with debut hip-hop EP

Will Friesen and Cole Smith put their musical education to work on this high energy EP

Will Friesen, also known as Tallboyeti, recently released his debut hip-hop EP, Appearance. The EP is a 17 minute listen, jam-packed with witty lyricism and dynamic beats produced by Cole Smith.

Friesen is from Vernon and Smith is from Peachland originally, but the two first met in the jazz program at Capilano University in September 2015. Friesen and Smith became fast friends — it wasn’t long before they were jamming out together for class projects, and hanging out outside of class.

“During school, there were a lot of projects where we were in bands together,” Smith said. “Some of the time we’d be rehearsing for a school project, then we’d stray off course and jam some other random stuff.”

While they were in school, Friesen introduced Smith to hip hop. Although he has primarily worked on jazz and electronic music, Smith began producing hip hop instrumentals using the digital audio workstation, Ableton.

READ MORE: Kelowna hip-hop artist makes waves on the West Coast

After they graduated, it was time for the two of them to create something of their own.

“For this project, it came together because I had been writing my own music for a while — making some but never focusing on it,” Friesen said. “This year Cole gave me the kick in the pants to make something out of it. It was really great to work on over the summer and stay focused on something that wasn’t quarantine.”

Some of the tracks on Appearance deal directly with the feelings of being in the COVID-19 lockdown. In the song “Ennui”, Friesen writes about the feelings of being stuck inside his house while finishing his UBC teaching degree online. Others like “Sommelier” and “Volition” are designed to showcase Friesen’s lyrical prowess.

Smith said that the feedback to Appearance has been overwhelmingly positive.

“A lot of people that I don’t talk to all the time have reached out to congratulate us,” Smith said. “It’s really cool to know that the project made an impact on people that I’ve lost touch with. There’s been tons of great feedback from friends and family.”

Both Friesen and Smith have returned to the Okanagan and now live in Kelowna. When Friesen isn’t behind the mic as Tallboyeti, he teaches music at Kelowna Christian School. Now that Friesen finds him on the other side of the sheet music, he said teaching students is a surreal experience.

READ MORE: My Kelowna: Filmmaker captures underground arts and culture scene

His first year teaching music has taken place in the COVID-19 environment.

“I’ve got a band with three different grades in it where I’ve got everyone separated by grade in different parts of the room. It’s definitely not your average year, but we’re making the best of it,” Friesen said.

If the students are lucky, they may get to hear some rhymes from Mr. Tallboyeti at the end of class.

“It’s a carrot I can wave in front of some of the classes. If they’re quiet for a little bit then I’ll rap for them at the end of class,” he said.

“I have been getting them rapping a little bit, and talking about how we can express ourselves with spoken word as well,” he said.

Friesen said he’ll continue expressing himself through spoken word inside and outside of the classroom. He hinted that he’ll be creating future projects with Smith, and Smith is ready with beats for the next project.

Appearance is available on all streaming platforms, and on YouTube.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Just Posted

<em>Appearance</em>, the debut EP from Tallboyeti and Cole Smith is available on all streaming platforms. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan duo emerges from COVID lockdown with debut hip-hop EP

Will Friesen and Cole Smith put their musical education to work on this high energy EP

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Production underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Areas affected by the power outage.
UPDATE: Power slowly returns to thousands of Kelowna homes

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)
Kelowna interfaith group brings hopeful holiday message

The group wanted to offer encouraging messages for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Most Read