Christina Gregoire, Susan Prince, Robbin Oakland-Doroshuk and Tracy K Holly are jumping for joy to be able to use their old prom dresses at the inaugral Adult Prom Jan. 25. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

Okanagan dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

Shake off the winter blues Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the 1st Ever Adult Prom, at the Schubert Centre in Vernon.

Members of the local dance community are helping with this newest “fun-raiser” for the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

“Dancing, dressing up, and having fun while supporting a good cause is a win-win,” said Wendy Aasen, executive director.

Prom goers are encouraged to dress from any era, wear their original grad dresses, or whatever tickles their fancy. Singles, couples, groups – the more the merrier. Music will be a mix, so there will be something for everyone. The organizers stress that there is no expectation that you can “dance.” Complimentary corsages and boutonnieres will also be on hand.

Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased from Lorna at Cheek to Cheek, Carousel Consignments, the Schubert Centre, or search Adult Prom on Facebook. They may also be purchased by e-transfer using admin@literacysociety.ca. There will be a cash bar and pizza for purchase. Doors open at 7:30. For more information call or text 250-306-7847.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Wendy Aasen (from left), Christina Gregoire, Susan Prince, Jeff Prince and Joe Talbot break out their old prom wear for the inaugral Adult Prom Jan. 25. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

Previous story
Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Just Posted

West Kelowna bridge to close for three months

Work on Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek described as ‘an essential infrastructure project’

Sub-zero Kelowna weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Injury-riddled Rockets rally for U.S. roadtrip amidst 3-game losing streak

Kelowna sets off for a three-game road trip starting Friday against the Everett Silvertips

Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

Lakesider Brewery will open later this year after approval from city council

Four arrested, weapons, suspected drugs seized by RCMP in Penticton

Penticton RCMP take down local drug trafficking operation

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Airliner crash a mistake that pleased Iran’s enemies: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader says dowining of Flight 752 was a bitter accident in rare sermon

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

Okanagan dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of… Continue reading

Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Okanagan: BC Conservation

Coyotes, bobcat thought to be more likely culprit

Most Read