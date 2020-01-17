Okanagan dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Shake off the winter blues Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the 1st Ever Adult Prom, at the Schubert Centre in Vernon.

Members of the local dance community are helping with this newest “fun-raiser” for the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

“Dancing, dressing up, and having fun while supporting a good cause is a win-win,” said Wendy Aasen, executive director.

Prom goers are encouraged to dress from any era, wear their original grad dresses, or whatever tickles their fancy. Singles, couples, groups – the more the merrier. Music will be a mix, so there will be something for everyone. The organizers stress that there is no expectation that you can “dance.” Complimentary corsages and boutonnieres will also be on hand.

Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased from Lorna at Cheek to Cheek, Carousel Consignments, the Schubert Centre, or search Adult Prom on Facebook. They may also be purchased by e-transfer using admin@literacysociety.ca. There will be a cash bar and pizza for purchase. Doors open at 7:30. For more information call or text 250-306-7847.

