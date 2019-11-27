The Femme Fatales of the song Killer Queen: Anita Baturin (left) as the Geisha, Michelle Fleck as Marie Antionette and Rickie Rochon as Roxie in the Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club performance of Bohemian Rhapsody. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Okanagan Glee Club champions will rock you

Bohemian Rhapsody puts Queen hits on stage

The Mercury is rising as the Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club puts the final touches on the performance of Bohemian Rhapsody. The cast will be bringing the Queen music to life on the Powerhouse stage Dec. 5, 6, 7, and 8. Three evenings and one afternoon of live music, song and dance promise to take the audience back to the ’70s and ’80s when Queen dominated the music industry with their unique style and brilliant arrangements.

Therese Parent, the Glee Club founder and Director has included every song on the movie soundtrack even the MGM 20th Century Fox Fanfare.

“This year we have 26 performers from every walk of Vernon life; students, teachers, community workers and business people. We want to fulfill people’s dreams of performing on stage with live musicians, and on a gorgeous set, compliments of Vernon’s guru of set design, Dave Brotsky. Our Glee Band has risen to the challenge of this music. Don Parker on lead guitar, Ron Epp on keyboards, Bob Oldfield on bass and Mike Parent on drums have diligently provided our singers with the musical support for all these incredible songs.”

There’s also some special guests joining the Glee Club this year. This is the fifth show that Darby Mills (Headpins) of the Darby Mills Project has graciously performed with the local Glee Club. Her rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody must not be missed, Parent procliams.

“It has been a real highlight for our performers to sing this classic song with her.”

The club also has Jens Goerner and Heather Stranks from City Dance gracing the stage for the fourth year.

The music school’s own Katherine Flaherty will also leave you breathless with her unforgettable performance of Who Wants to Live Forever.

See you at the show or as Freddie would say, “All you people, keep yourself alive.”

For more information contact Ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW.

