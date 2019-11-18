Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

In the town of Followton, all the matters is the right-doing and wrong-doing until one little girl discovers that we have the power to change it all.

An original production created and directed by Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics’ Camille Martens comes to life at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Nov. 28-30.

The Light Keeper is a thought-provoking story that fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics and cirque-like storytelling. The impressive athletic and artistic endeavour stars actor/musician John McLean with actor Brie-Anne MacPherson alongside Canadian National High Performance Team member Elle Dockendorff and rising star Mishra Cameron.

Hundreds of local students will be the first to get a look at the production Nov. 28-29 during the three sold-out school shows. Then the public can catch the act Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

“Our shows are a community collaboration and we work with local drama/theatre experts, actors, musicians and together create a unique fusion of exciting combinations,” said Martens, Olympic rhythmic gymnastics medalist who now runs the local club.

From the little four-year-olds, up to the impressive 20-year-olds, the club consists of 75-150 members.

“Our competitive team is one of the best in the country, having produced members of Canada’s High Performance Team every year since 2000. We send athletes all over the world to represent Canada, B.C. and our lovely Vernon and have won medals at Pan Ams, Pacific Rim Championships and many international events,” said Martens.

Cirque Theatre Company is the performance based portion of the club, which has been creating original productions and staging them in Vernon since 1999.

“Every year we use the proceeds of our shows to support local and international children. Last year’s production allowed us to sponsor local refugee children to do our summer camps and full year programs for free and to support a gymnastics team in Brazil who do social rescue programs in the favelas using sport and art,” said Martens.

Following the immense support she received from the community on her own journey, Martens says: “It is such a privilege to pay it forward.”

Tickets to The Light Keeper are $22.25-$35.25 available through the ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).

