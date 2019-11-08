Okanagan homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

HOME extended play collaborates with Billy Nickel and Sammi Morelli

Local rapper NØX (Rory MacLeod) has scored a hat-trick with the upcoming release of his latest collaborations.

Following the recent success of his 2019 Top 40 radio summer anthem Soundtrack, featuring Donny Anderson and Clayton Bellamy, Canadian hip hop artist NØX is set to release his much anticipated new project HOME EP on Nov. 11.

“Relentless pursuit of success has put me in a position to collaborate with highly talented artists and take the music to another level,” said NØX, who is also celebrating with a private release party this weekend.

“Hard work is paying off and things are moving in the right direction.”

READ MORE: Vernon hip hop artist NØX drops new single

His most mature and honest effort to date, NØX’s story telling and word imagery pulls back the curtain to reveal intimate details of his personal life and experiences, and offers commentary on the world around him as seen through the eyes of a deeply introspective and often rebellious lyricist.

Boasting a soundscape crafted by internationally renowned production team Mount Pleasant, and vocal appearances from ex-Cold Driven front man Billy Nickel and pop singer-songwriter sensation Sammi Morelli, HOME EP offers an ear pleasing experience for music fans of all genres, ages and tastes.

“Producers Mount Pleasant helped me step away from the rapper bravado and tell my story in a way that is true to myself and who I am. That changed everything,” said NØX.

“I’ve had my eye on working with Billy Nickel for over a decade, so patience and persistence also pays off.”

Music in its purest form should be a reflection of the times in which it is created, with the HOME EP NØX exceeds that expectation and shows the world that this is merely the opening chapter of the story he has to tell – hence the track Strange Times.

NØX’s latest is available everywhere on Remembrance Day, but the numerical date (11:11) is what carries spiritual significance for the Vernon homeboy.

“When you see it it’s a sign that you’re on the right path,” said the father of two boys who is proudly continuing down his destined musical path.

READ MORE: Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

