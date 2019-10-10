Workshop tours with inventor Garry Garbutt take place at the Okanagan Science Centre Oct. 16-20. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan inventor tours spark curiosity

Okanagan Science Centre hosts Garry Garbutt

This October the curiously minded are in for a treat as local inventor, electronics expert, machinist, welder, steam engineer and restorer of antiques, Garry Garbutt opens his workshop doors for tours.

With an active display of his own creations and resurrected scientific demonstrators from the 1930s to 1950s, Garbutt is sure to captivate those who tinker, create, and play around with machines and gadgets. Some of the fascinating inventions on the tour include a Wilmshurst machine, Jacob’s ladder and a Crooke’s tube, as well as a tesla coil demonstration. Garbutt looks forward to surprising his guests at the end with one of his newest recreations, a spark-gap transmitter.

Garry's Medium Tesla Coil from David Skelhon on Vimeo.

Adults and children aged eight and up have five opportunities to attend, with tours at Garbutt’s workshop running from 10 – 11 a.m. daily, Oct. 16 through to Oct. 20. Workshop tours are $10/person. Participants must pre-register and pay prior to the tour date at the Okanagan Science Centre. This can be done in person or by calling 250-545-3644.

Garbutt’s first memory of inventing came at the age of 10 when he and a friend built an airplane out of 2” x 4”s and 2” x 6”s.

“It was incredibly heavy! We pushed it off the top of a hill and it fell like a rock,” laughed Garbutt.

When asked why he opens up his workshop to the public, Garbutt replies, “I had so many older knowledgeable mentors in my life that I’d like to continue passing on that knowledge.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is thrilled to team up with Garbutt to inspire the next generation of inventors.

The Crookes Tube from David Skelhon on Vimeo.

READ MORE: Museum program captures provincial honour

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dance traces back ancestral origins in Okanagan

Just Posted

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday

Central Okanagan-Similkameen and Kelowna-Lake Country make up the two districts

RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

Crash along Byrns Road in Kelowna leaves one in stretcher

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Byrns Road

West Kelowna Council sets up Westbank Cemetery Fund

The fund is for all the family members impacted by the memorial bronze thefts last month

Election 2019: Mary Ann Murphy — Liberal Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy is running for the Liberal Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Shuswap students

Pickles are on sale at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous for 50 cents each

Fourth cemetery in Okanagan hit by thieves

Antique bronze memorials stolen from Naramata Cemetery

Most Read