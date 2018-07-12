Jim Cressman, president of Invictus Entertainment, is nominated for the Canadian Country Music Awards in the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year award for the third year in a row. Submitted photo

Okanagan man nominated for Canadian Country Music Association awards

Penticton-based Invictus Entertainment up for a number of CCMA awards

Invictus Entertainment Group, based out of Penticton, continues to prove they are at the top of their game with nominations for Canadian Country Music Association awards.

Jim Cressman, president of Invictus Entertainment Group, was nominated for Industry Person of the Year and Promoter of the Year. While Invictus Entertainment Group is nominated as Booking Agency of the Year and Management Company of the Year. It is the third year in a row that Cressman has been nominated as Promoter of the Year. He has won the award the past two years.

Related: Penticton promoter wins big at CCMAs

Artists under the Invictus Entertainment Group umbrella are also nominated for awards including Gord Bamford (Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Record Producers of the Year) and Brett Kissel (Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Ford Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Interactive Artist or Group of the Year and Record Producers of the Year).

Invictus client Dan Davidson was nominated for the SIRIUSXM Rising Star award.

Kissel is performing at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Nov. 26 as part of his We Were That Song tour.

Summerland’s Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency) was also nominated for the Promoter of the Year award.

The 2018 CCMA awards will air live on CBC from Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 9.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

Just Posted

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in Kelowna

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Kelowna cannabis company waiting to receive licence

Zen Labs was recently inspected by Health Canada to receive its cannabis licence

Your comments on how Vancouver Career College cut its courses due to a homeless shelter

The Kelowna college listed safety concerns for its students as a reason for closure

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

Most Read