The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Vernon July 28-29. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

The organizing committee for the fifth-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo announced that the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, The Honourable Janet Austin, OBC has become an Honourary Patron of the Tattoo.

Regrettably, however, her director of programmes, events and outreach advises that “due to commitments of her constitutional and ceremonial duties, it will not be possible for her to attend this year’s Tattoo on July 28 or 29.”

The Chair of the Okanagan Military Tattoo, Norm Crerar said that Vice Regal patronage is a huge honour for the Tattoo as it provides credibility when dealing with sponsors, major groups of performers and the various levels of government. Having successive Lieutenant Governors recognize the Tattoo is an added bonus.

Related: Pipes blaring in anticipation for Okanagan Military Tattoo

Her Honour recently replaced Judith Guichon who was a Patron of the Tattoo from 2014 until her term of office ended in April 2018.

The fifth-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Saturday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 29 at 2 p.m. The Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor show. More than 500 performers are expected to take part in the two-hour show.

The Military will be represented by the Regimental Band of the 15th Field Artillery and the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band and a contingent of cadets from the Camp Vernon. At least five regional pipe bands will participate together in the Massed Pipes and Drums.

The annual Tribute to the Veterans segment of the program will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and will feature the Band of the Salvation Army.

Tickets for the 2018 Tattoo can be purchased through the Ticket Seller in Vernon by calling 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca. Check out the Tattoo website at www.okanagantattoo.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Classic Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land back

Just Posted

Harding Creek wildfire, near Jackpine Lake Northwest of West Kelowna being held

Firefighters are returning after clean up

Kelowna riders react to Greyhound Canada ending Western Canada service

Bus company says it will stop service on Prairies and on all but one B.C. route Oct. 31

West Kelowna interconnects Pritchard and Sunnyside water systems

Water pressure could change during interconnection on July 23

Kelowna construction strong for June

The city has more housing starts in June compared to last year

It’s time to renew dog licences in the Okanagan

Owners of missing dogs in Kelowna will be contacted to renew licences as well

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

Shuswap community rallies to fundraise for sick infant

Baby Jaxon Langdon is fighting for his life in B.C. Children’s Hospital

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

Classic Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land back

Law of the Land runs from July 24 to Aug. 26

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

Penticton Indian Band’s waterline project to improve health issues: chief

Construction set to begin within 2 weeks on decades-old line with asbestos in areas of the system

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

Most Read