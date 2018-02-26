The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Vernon July 28-29. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

Culture, history, tradition. The Okanagan Military Tattoo is an event that will stir the heart and feed the soul.

“It’s Vernon’s largest annual indoor event and Western Canada’s only military tattoo,” said Derek Hall, with the tattoo. “Get ready for two hours of heart pounding, fast paced family entertainment when the Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Kal Tire Place July 28 and 29.”

Related: Okanagan Military Tattoo Delights

More than 500 performers take part in the event of a lifetime, including massed pipes and drums, highland and ethnic dancers, military and civilian bands, cultural troupes, precision drills, singers and a special Tribute to the Veterans.

“The show concludes with the poignant refrain of the Lone Piper atop the stunning backdrop of the Castle,” Hall said. “The Organizing Committee has been working overtime planning, preparing and recruiting performers to maintain the Tattoo’s world class reputation. Featured performers for 2018 include the Band of the Washington State National Guard, the Band of the 15th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery and the Taiku Drummers.”

Producer Norm Crerar is delighted with the proposed 2018 program and in particular the growing international flavour of the Tattoo.

“In 2016, we had the Korean Military Traditional Band and for 2018 we have been able to secure the Washington State National Guard Band,” Crerar said. “For 2019 we have confirmed the 60 member Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the UK. The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band is performing in Moscow this summer”.

Tickets for the 2018 Okanagan Military Tattoo are available for $37 to $55 adult, depending on seats, from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. The Tattoo is indoors and all seating is reserved. Special ticket prices apply to seniors and veterans.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous films to screen at Kelowna festival

Just Posted

Westside parents prepare response to grade reconfigeration

Rose Valley Elementary PAC to host parent meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Kelowna eyeing HandyDART fare decrease

City staff want to bring fares in line with conventional transit fares.

Rutland claims first valley title in 40 years

It was back in 1977 that the Kelowna school last won the Okanagan Valley Basketball title

Friends, family mourn Kelowna fitness instructor

Kelowna man died in tragic accident travelling to his hometown in Ontario

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Family offers cash reward to find son missing on Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding their missing son

Mountie meets the monarch

New top cop for Chase recounts musical ride adventures

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Canada to send 55 athletes to Paralympics next month

The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014

Most Read