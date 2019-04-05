Okanagan Music Rundown: From Kansas Lee to Ancient Engines, your week will be filled with great music

Last weekend was great, I started things off at the Lucky Monkey EP release for their sophomore album, Nothing to Lose and lost my voice right off the bat.

It was definitely worth it though.

There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.

When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.

Then I had to tough it out Saturday night to see Wise Youngblood at Fernando’s Pub. The rock group came all the way from Vancouver Island to blow fan’s eardrums and it was everything. Definitely check these guys out the next time they are in town.

This weekend though is going to be a little more mellow but don’t worry your week will travel to the melodies of great live music.

Saturday night check out Kansas Lee and Leila Neverland at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. in Upper Mission, the new music venue is a great place to grab a slice while listening to great music with your friends. I cannot wait until it’s patio season there.

Kansas-Lee Hatherly has always been able to pick up any instrument and figure it out.

The Osoyoos-based musician is putting the finishing touches on her new piano-based album that was recorded with a USB microphone that hangs from a chain above her piano, and with the viola and violin “sprinkled in.”

If Upper Mission is too far, see Laurice at Milkcrate Records.

Laurice has spent most of his career throwing his music against the walls of discrimination but this time around he is standing on top of one singing his heart out.

Born in North Wales, Laurice got his start in music working for Pie Records in London, and eventually became a session singer and producer at Abbey Road Studios. His first proto-punk hit, When Christine Comes Around / I’m Gonna Smash Your Face In under band name Grudge, was when he got his first taste of success. He then shot to fame with his his worldwide disco-hit Disco Spaceship.

Kelowna

Saturday, April 6

Monday, April 8

Kirk MacDonald Quartet and Harold Mabern at the Kelowna Forum

Tuesday, April 9

Madison Violet at Tess’ Place

Thursday, April 11

Chastity at Fernando’s Pub

Leila Neverland at the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar

Penticton

Friday, April 5

The Lost Fingers at The Dream Cafe

Saturday, April 6

Wednesday, April 10

Tannahill Weavers at The Dream Cafe

Thursday, April 11

Sarah Hagen at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, April 5

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

High Horse and HotKnives at Record City

Saturday, April 6

Sunday, April 7

Monday, April 8

Bergmann Duo and Sarah Hagen at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society

Wednesday, April 10

Jam Nights at The Kal

